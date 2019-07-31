sUSD Market Capitalization Hits $1.54 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. sUSD has a market cap of $1.54 million and $35,822.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00274820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.01465024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00116087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000587 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 1,536,208 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.