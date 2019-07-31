Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $380.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.29. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $78,256.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 209,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

