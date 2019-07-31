Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $268.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Robin Hensley sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.