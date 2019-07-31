Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $268.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Several analysts have issued reports on SGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
