SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Cimpress NV’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMPR. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.99. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $150.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.03.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19). Cimpress had a return on equity of 62.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $661.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,148,000 after acquiring an additional 70,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cimpress by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,780,000 after buying an additional 24,236 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 317,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $21,233,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 166,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 5,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $495,097.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.