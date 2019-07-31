SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $114.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $118.48.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,248.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,898.53 on Monday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,936.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,157 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

