Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Sunrise Resources Plc (LON:SRES) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 14314594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.08.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia, the United States, and Ireland. The company explores for diamond, barite, gold, diatomite, copper, silver, and other base metal and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

