SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $515.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

