Summit Materials (SUM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $305.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SUM stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.24.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
