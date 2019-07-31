Summit Materials (SUM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $305.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Summit Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.24.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

