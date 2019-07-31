Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $305.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Summit Materials by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 126,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,950. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

