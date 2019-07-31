Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $674,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,776,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,295,000 after buying an additional 90,623 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,463,000 after buying an additional 76,282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,784,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,870,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,708,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,660,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. 7,374,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988,067. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $318.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

