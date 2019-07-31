Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.