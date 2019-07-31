Storiqa (STQ) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Storiqa has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Storiqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy, Tidex, Indodax and CoinBene. Storiqa has a total market capitalization of $999,646.00 and approximately $38,528.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storiqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00283138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.01530224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00118608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About Storiqa

Storiqa’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 tokens. Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storiqa’s official website is crowdsale.storiqa.com . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storiqa is medium.com/@storiqa

Buying and Selling Storiqa

Storiqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, CoinFalcon, Indodax, Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex, Exmo, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.