Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $222.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stoneridge updated its FY19 guidance to midpoint $1.66 EPS.

SRI stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 527,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,539. The stock has a market cap of $975.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In related news, VP Anthony L. Moore sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,673. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $161,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,716 shares of company stock worth $1,337,315. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

