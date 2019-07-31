Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,175 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.48.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.