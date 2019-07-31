Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,450 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,475,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,849,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,488,000 after buying an additional 771,375 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,894,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after buying an additional 462,398 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $19,925,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,178,000 after buying an additional 364,719 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.30. 1,577,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,811. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Consumer Edge cut shares of Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $5,781,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,544,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

