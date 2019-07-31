Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,939,000. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,745.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,945,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,923 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,213,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,961. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.