Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 34.8% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,138.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wayside Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 19,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,307. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.