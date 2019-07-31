Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of GD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.83. The stock had a trading volume of 329,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,661. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $207.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

