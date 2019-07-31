Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 21,877 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,986% compared to the typical volume of 1,049 put options.

NASDAQ MLNX traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $113.01. 4,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.37. Mellanox Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.99.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $196,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.54 per share, with a total value of $2,210,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

