Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.94% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are reiterating our Buy rating on AMRN shares after the company reported its 2Q19 financials, which came in at the higher end of its 7/2 pre-announcement; however, the key update is the fact management announced it believes an adcom is unlikely for Vascepa’s sNDA now given the close proximity to its PDUFA date. As we have discussed in previous notes, we believed the lack of an adcom would further de-risk Vascepa’s sNDA – so we see this update as an incremental positive and gets us more confident in sNDA approval. Given the high probability of approval, we believe investor focus is shifting to: (1) how Vascepa’s expanded label will read; (2) commercial execution in 2020 given its planned sales force expansion and whether or not 2020 Vascepa consensus sales estimates are too low; and (3) the potential timing and outcomes of Vascepa’s ongoing ANDA litigation.””

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMRN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,877,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 1.18. Amarin has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 450.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron Berg sold 113,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $2,104,295.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Stack sold 13,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $237,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 642,388 shares of company stock worth $13,041,271. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amarin by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 904,624 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,211,000 after acquiring an additional 815,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Amarin by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,612,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Amarin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 370,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,026,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

