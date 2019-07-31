Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.94 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Stifel Financial stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.28. 23,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,796. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $85,069.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,920. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

