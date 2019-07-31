Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $444.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.40 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.06%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Steven Madden updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.78-1.86 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.78-1.86 EPS.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 698,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09. Steven Madden has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.30.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Steven Madden from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $41.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other news, EVP Michael Paradise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $71,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $109,056.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,447.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,657 shares of company stock worth $468,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

