Steem Dollars Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and $70,857.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00009718 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,976.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.78 or 0.03284594 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002439 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00928035 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004505 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020778 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,098,072 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GOPAX, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

