State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 34,500 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of Burlington Stores worth $17,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $3,420,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 27.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE BURL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.90. The stock had a trading volume of 499,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,184. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.27. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $184.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 186.11% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $3,487,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,369.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $1,021,748.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,394.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,456 shares of company stock worth $13,336,396. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.