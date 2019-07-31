State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 3.38% of Ultra Clean worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.71 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $283,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,622.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 38,384 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $517,800.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

