State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.30 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.25% of XPO Logistics worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2,161.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.64. 1,081,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.35. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.