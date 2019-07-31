State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,368,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,646 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,444,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,331,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,704,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,734,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,192,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,109,000 after buying an additional 270,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,927,000 after buying an additional 867,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. SunTrust Banks raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,416. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 131.84%. The business had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.