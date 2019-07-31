State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,697,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,297,000 after buying an additional 297,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,467,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,860,000 after buying an additional 148,771 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,355,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,982,000 after buying an additional 113,070 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,766,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,053,000 after buying an additional 227,796 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,336,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,534,000 after buying an additional 1,427,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.35. 1,919,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.36 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.59%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

