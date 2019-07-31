State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 188.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 500.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Biogen by 150.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, hitting $237.90. 44,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.52. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $216.12 and a fifty-two week high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 118,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $229.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,211,559.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,415.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

