State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,105 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 57,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $8,294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 16,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $2,357,713.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,898.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,350 shares of company stock valued at $18,645,013. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $146.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. ValuEngine raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

