State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.58.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,775. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

