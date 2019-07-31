State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Chemical Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.61.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

