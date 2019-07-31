State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.48 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 733.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.69. The company had a trading volume of 27,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,414. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $123.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.95). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.18.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $713,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,810.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

