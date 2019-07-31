State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 35.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,020,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after buying an additional 268,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,044,000 after buying an additional 125,245 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 168,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 59,086 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. 8,497,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $84.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $243,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,757.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcia E. Backus bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,016.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

