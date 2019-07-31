State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 114.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,949 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. 165,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $588,640.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. William Blair lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

