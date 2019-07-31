State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Progressive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,969,000 after purchasing an additional 83,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,389,000 after purchasing an additional 515,706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,116,000 after purchasing an additional 547,492 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,755,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,515,137.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,112. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.12. 117,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

