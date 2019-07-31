State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,465 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $486,635,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,692 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 738,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $67.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

