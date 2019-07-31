State Auto Financial (STFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $367.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.55 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect State Auto Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STFC opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

Several analysts have commented on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

