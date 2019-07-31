Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Starwood Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.24). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

STWD stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 1,100,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,542. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 58,834.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,805,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,417,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,092,000 after buying an additional 43,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after buying an additional 183,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,531,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,589,000 after buying an additional 691,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,527,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

