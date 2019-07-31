Starpharma (ASX:SPL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.28 ($0.90) and last traded at A$1.32 ($0.93), 246,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 544,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.32 ($0.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$1.35. The firm has a market cap of $488.78 million and a P/E ratio of -39.85.

About Starpharma (ASX:SPL)

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.