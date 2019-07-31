Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.65 on Monday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

