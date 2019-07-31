Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Cut by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,244,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 89,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,721,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total value of $937,107.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $155.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

