Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post $130.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.40 million and the lowest is $128.52 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $139.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $528.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.88 million to $533.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $512.57 million, with estimates ranging from $480.15 million to $568.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS.

STMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of KEMET in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 32.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. 11,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

