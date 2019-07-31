St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Trading Up 0.6%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77, approximately 2,751 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72.

About St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.