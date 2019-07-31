St-Georges Eco-Mining (CNSX:SX) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 280,369 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,345% from the average session volume of 19,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Company Profile (CNSX:SX)

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Iceland. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, lithium, and base and energy metals, as well as platinum group metals. It holds interests in the Julie project located in the Manic Complex, Quebec; the Lithium property located in Quebec; Le Royal property located in north of Val d'Or, Quebec; and Ungava property located in Ungava Bay region, Quebec.

