SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.85-0.91 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $3.57-3.71 EPS.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.05. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $607,344.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,097 shares of company stock worth $1,021,646. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

