Sprint (S) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprint (NYSE:S) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Sprint had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sprint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sprint alerts:

NYSE S traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,567,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,239,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sprint has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 740.00 and a beta of 0.14.

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

In other news, CTO John Saw sold 62,444 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $372,166.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,972.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 92,729 shares of company stock valued at $583,389 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Read More: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.