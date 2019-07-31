Spotify’s (SPOT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Pivotal Research in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOT traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,432. Spotify has a one year low of $103.29 and a one year high of $196.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.74.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Spotify during the first quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Spotify by 148.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 86.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

