Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 70,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $13,290,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 94,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 354,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,538,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,387,478. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $249.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

