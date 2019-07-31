Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 63.36%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $100.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,944,000 after purchasing an additional 255,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,201,000 after acquiring an additional 158,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $64,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 827,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 122,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

