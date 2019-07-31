Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 63.36%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.
Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $100.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,944,000 after purchasing an additional 255,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,201,000 after acquiring an additional 158,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $64,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 17.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 827,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 122,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.22.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
